BLACKPINK Jennie shares the best industry advice she has received

BLACKPINK Jennie got candid on dealing with criticisms through a piece of advice she received from someone.

In an interview with ELLE, released on November 17, BLACKPINK Jennie revealed that her strong mentality is because of her group members who are her biggest "cheerleaders" and she feels "the most powerful" with them.

According to Koreaboo, Jennie also admitted during the interview that she has received “industry advice” from a lot of people over the years.

One recent piece of advice that she reveals she has decided to go with is that "it’s okay to slow down and take your time."

Jennie also spoke about the criticism she received from netizens for being shy. The 26-year-old said that she uses it as a motivation for going forward.