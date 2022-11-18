 
BLACKPINK Lisa wins BLINKS hearts by doing this one special thing

BLACKPINK fans known as BLINLKS have gotten another reason to love and admire Lisa. They recently found out something special about her.

The South Korean idol recently embarked on the band’s world tour BORN PINK, the concerts were attended by millions of fans, in the videos that circulated on social media many users noticed a thing about Lisa that they simply love and adore.

Lisa often posts backstage photos after every concert during her group's world tour, the thing that has grabbed more attention is that Lisa likes to pray before going on stage.

The Lalisa singer 25, has this amazing habit of praying and having a spiritual moment before going on stages, she has seemingly been following this ritual for a long time.

Netizens can't stop admiring Lisa for practicing this beautiful gesture of gratitude.

When BLACKPINK was touring for the first time or when they attended Coachella 2019 as part of the lineup, Lisa always prayed ahead of the performances to feel more peaceful and contended.

In addition to Lisa's praying to feel calmer before each concert, it is also observed that she does this to be show gratitude for her journey and for how far she has come as a singer.

