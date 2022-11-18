 
Brooklyn Beckham teases wife Nicola Peltz amid glamorous photoshoot

Brooklyn Beckham hilariously teased his wife Nicola Peltz while she was getting glammed up for a photoshoot for the Welcome to Chippendales premiere.

The budding chef photobombed the Transformers actor shoot as he shouted that Nicola’s mother was calling her while appearing in the background of her video.

In the video shared on Nicola’s Instagram story, Brooklyn could be seen accidentally appearing behind the billionaire heiress as she posed in front of a mirror.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham quickly ducked his head upon realizing that Nicola was shooting a video, however, she asked him to come in.

Once he was in the frame, Brooklyn kept interrupting Nicola by drinking from a soda can and teased her further by putting it on the table while asking if it was in the shot or not.

“Are you going to put it?” Nicola asked her husband as he put it right in the middle of the table so it could come in the shot to which she said, “Brooklyn this is not an ad!”

The sweet interaction between the lovebirds comes after a report by Heat Magazine claimed that Brooklyn has asked his parents to help him get his own place so he could leave Nicola's family estate.

Brooklyn is said to be feeling “isolated” living in his in-laws' home where he has to do everything according to their rules.

