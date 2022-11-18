 
King Charles signalling ‘all is not over’ between him and Prince Harry

King Charles is said to be ‘signalling’ that all is not over between the royal family and his son Prince Harry, despite his recent decisions to further sideline Harry from his role in the monarchy.

Talking on The Daily Mail talk show Palace Confidential, expert Richard Eden claimed that even though King Charles seems to have sidelined Prince Harry from his role as Counsellor of State, there may be hope for reconciliation.

“Interestingly, I was told the king is keen to keep the door open, he's signalling that it's not all over, particularly in the case of Harry, there is a way back,” Eden said.

He went on to add: “If he came back to Britain, for example, he could go back to being an active counsellor of state, so it's still there for him, it's a way of not shutting him out.”

“So, it does suggest that the king thinks that things could change in the future,” the royal expert concluded.

The comments come days after King Charles expressly asked the UK Parliament to amend the Regency Act to include his siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward as his Counsellors of State, effectively lessening Prince Harry and disgraced Prince Andrew’s role in the monarchy.

