Vicky Kaushal calls wife Katrina Kaif 'a scientist'

Vicky Kaushal says his wife is a very knowledgeable person

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who has been noticed praising wife Katrina Kaif’s personality many times, recently at an event, called her a scientist.

During the event, Vicky said that she is a very knowledgeable person. “You all don’t know much, but meri biwi is like a chalta phirta doctor. She’s a scientist. Unhe bohat gyaan hai aur kuch zyada hi gyaan hai. But she helps me a lot and is always making sure I am eating well, taking care of myself, sleeping well, and not just running around to work, added the Masaan actor.”

The couple often makes headlines with their cute and romantic pictures and public appearances. Katrina and Vicky got married last year in a typical traditional wedding ceremony.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif’s Phone Bhoot just got released in theatres opposite Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi which did not really succeed in attracting audiences to the theatres. She will be next seen Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. The film is set to release in 2023.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is currently looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani which is set to release on Disnay+ Hotstar on December 16, reports IndiaToday.