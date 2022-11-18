 
pakistan
FM Bilawal calls for letting go of Imran Khan's 'American conspiracy' narrative

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks during interview with Reuters on May 25, 2022. — Reuters
  • FM Bilawal says Khan accepts taking a U-turn on US conspiracy.
  • Minister shares concerns about increasing terror attacks.
  • Talks about peaceful relations with Afganistan.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Friday maintained that discussion on the PTI Chairman Imran Khan's narrative about the United States conspiring against him should stop.

"Khan sahib's comment about American conspiracy exists. Khan himself accepts he took a U-turn. There neither was an American conspiracy nor it still is," the foreign minister said speaking with journalists in Islamabad.

Commenting on the increasing terror attacks in Pakistan, FM Bilawal said: "Terrorist attacks have increased in the last one year. The increase will have to be reviewed again."

The foreign minister, while speaking regarding the ongoing skirmishes at the Pakistan and Afghanistan border in Balochistan, said: "A terror incident has occurred at the Pak-Afghan border. An Indian spy was caught in Balochistan. But despite the difficulties, we want peaceful relations."

The minister added that the people of Pakistan kicked terrorists out of their territories.

FM Bilawal also spoke about the damages following flooding in Sindh.

"The flooding in Sindh destroyed 47% of school buildings. Around 52% children missed school as a result," the minister said during his conversation.

