Maisie Smith appears DOWNCAST after sparking outrage for breaking driving rules

Maisie Smith caused outrage earlier this week, for driving while on a video call with her boyfriend.

And on Friday, the former EastEnders actress, 21, appeared in low spirits and deep thoughts as she took her 34-year-old boyfriend Max George's bulldog Albert out for a jog in the rain in Darlington.

Wrapping herself in a lime green tracksuit and bodywarmer the soap star wore the hood of her two-piece set pulled up over her head as she skipped along with the pet pooch by her side.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Maisie commanded attention in her garish hoodie and tracksuit bottoms, while she layered up with a black North Face body warmer.

Her dog walk comes after the star was pictured at the wheel of her vehicle while holding her phone in one hand and chatting via video call with Max.

Onlookers claimed she had been talking to Max while driving in, a move which has been branded 'completely irresponsible and potentially lethal'.

The comment was made by road safety campaigners and Maisie could potentially face a driving ban as well as a £1,000 fine if she is convicted.