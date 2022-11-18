 
Friday Nov 18 2022
Hasan Raheem lights up the Times Square

Hasan Raheem was seen shining bright as ever at Times Square
Hasan Raheem has made his space in Pakistan music industry through practicing Indie music. His experimentation of modern music with classic has made him extremely popular among Gen-Z and he was the first RADAR artist for Spotify Pakistan. He lightened up the Times Square today.


Hasan rose to fame as he started dropping his singles on YouTube in which he was just being himself. His song ‘Joona’ shows him casually shopping around in a supermarket as he grooves to the beat. His other song ‘Aisay Kaisay’ shows him in a pink zipper, casually vibing on streets of Karachi.

In his RADAR Pakistan documentary, he talked briefly about his musical journey that he pursued during his medicine degree. Overnight, he has become an inspiration for millions of artist around the globe. He also thanked his family for never leaving his side.


He was seen alongside Justin Bibies and Talal Qureshi in Coke Studio. His song Peeche Hutt was popular among the masses and his latest song Faltu Pyar gained a lot of attention due to catchy vocals and immaculate music video. 

