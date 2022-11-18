 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' stays steady at the box office on Day 7

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Amitabh Bachchans Uunchai stays steady at the box office on Day 7
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' stays steady at the box office on Day 7

Amitabh Bachchan's recently released film Uunchai kept its pace at the box office on the seventh day of its theatrical release as the film collected INR 1.5 crore at the box office on its seventh day in theatres, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, the film collected INR 1.5 crore on its seventh day in theatres. This was after the film collected INR 1.7 crore on the sixth day after a high-earning opening weekend.

This takes the total collection of the film to INR 17 crore in seven days.

Sooraj Barjatiya's directorial Uunchai was released in theatres on November 11 and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa in the lead roles. 

The film follows the story of three aged friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp in order to fulfil their fourth friend's last wish. The film is produced by Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media and Mahaveer Jain Films.

More From Showbiz:

Varun Dhawan tells Kriti Sanon she is not the first female actor to ask for more money

Varun Dhawan tells Kriti Sanon she is not the first female actor to ask for more money
Katrina Kaif asks paparazzi to keep their cameras down

Katrina Kaif asks paparazzi to keep their cameras down
Prateik Babbar feels 'nonsense' films have worked at the box office after lockdown

Prateik Babbar feels 'nonsense' films have worked at the box office after lockdown
Hasan Raheem lights up the Times Square

Hasan Raheem lights up the Times Square

Ayushmann Khurrana shares how he deals with vertigo while at work

Ayushmann Khurrana shares how he deals with vertigo while at work
Pankaj Tripathi all set to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in biopic

Pankaj Tripathi all set to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in biopic
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan officially engaged to Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan officially engaged to Nupur Shikhare
Malala Yousufzai calls Joyland ‘A love letter to Pakistan’

Malala Yousufzai calls Joyland ‘A love letter to Pakistan’

'RRR' makers share memorable picture of SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR

'RRR' makers share memorable picture of SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR
Suniel Shetty reacts to sudden deaths in gym: 'The problem lies in the supplements'

Suniel Shetty reacts to sudden deaths in gym: 'The problem lies in the supplements'
Karan Johar praises director Bilal Lashari for 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

Karan Johar praises director Bilal Lashari for 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'
Vicky Kaushal calls wife Katrina Kaif 'a scientist'

Vicky Kaushal calls wife Katrina Kaif 'a scientist'