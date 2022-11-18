King Charles didn’t like Princess Diana being ‘star of the show’

file footage

King Charles and Princess Diana’s had a famously dysfunctional marriage, and a royal insider has revealed in a recent interview that the then-Prince of Wales actually struggled with accepting his then-wife being the ‘star of the show’.

Morton, who penned Diana’s bombshell 1992 biography Diana: Her True Story in secret collaboration with Diana herself, told Insider in a recent chat that Prince Charles and Diana’s marital problems were exacerbated by Diana’s stardom.

As per Morton: “Obviously Diana, never mind the personal difficulties they had, but on the public stage she overshadowed him.”

“She was the star of the show and he wasn't. And it was something that he found very difficult to take. Now he's the star of the show. He's king,” Morton added.

Indeed, Princess Diana was a major celebrity in her time, with the public even naming her ‘People’s Princess’.

According to Morton, Diana was also such a hit during royal tours that public would always want her to walk on their side during walkabouts, isolating the then-Prince Charles.

In his famous biography of the late Princess of Wales, Morton wrote: “The crowds complained when Prince Charles went over to their side of the street during a walkabout... In public, Charles accepted the revised status quo with good grace; in private he blamed Diana.”