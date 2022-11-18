 
entertainment
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles didn’t like Princess Diana being ‘star of the show’

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 18, 2022

file footage

King Charles and Princess Diana’s had a famously dysfunctional marriage, and a royal insider has revealed in a recent interview that the then-Prince of Wales actually struggled with accepting his then-wife being the ‘star of the show’.

Morton, who penned Diana’s bombshell 1992 biography Diana: Her True Story in secret collaboration with Diana herself, told Insider in a recent chat that Prince Charles and Diana’s marital problems were exacerbated by Diana’s stardom.

As per Morton: “Obviously Diana, never mind the personal difficulties they had, but on the public stage she overshadowed him.”

“She was the star of the show and he wasn't. And it was something that he found very difficult to take. Now he's the star of the show. He's king,” Morton added.

Indeed, Princess Diana was a major celebrity in her time, with the public even naming her ‘People’s Princess’.

According to Morton, Diana was also such a hit during royal tours that public would always want her to walk on their side during walkabouts, isolating the then-Prince Charles.

In his famous biography of the late Princess of Wales, Morton wrote: “The crowds complained when Prince Charles went over to their side of the street during a walkabout... In public, Charles accepted the revised status quo with good grace; in private he blamed Diana.” 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton found marrying Prince William an ‘awful burden’?

Kate Middleton found marrying Prince William an ‘awful burden’?
King Charles found a ‘cheerleader’ and ‘number two’ in Queen Camilla

King Charles found a ‘cheerleader’ and ‘number two’ in Queen Camilla
Camila Cabello spotted getting cosy with her beau Austin Kevitch after a romantic dinner

Camila Cabello spotted getting cosy with her beau Austin Kevitch after a romantic dinner
Welcome to Chippendales: Nicola Peltz puts on glamorous display in peplum top

Welcome to Chippendales: Nicola Peltz puts on glamorous display in peplum top

Princess Diana brother praises Matthew Perry book, ‘beyond brave’

Princess Diana brother praises Matthew Perry book, ‘beyond brave’
Quentin Tarantino’s next film will be his last: 'Time to Wrap Up the Show'

Quentin Tarantino’s next film will be his last: 'Time to Wrap Up the Show'
Priyanka Chopra says actors are given ‘extra credit’ while ‘they do nothing’: Here's why

Priyanka Chopra says actors are given ‘extra credit’ while ‘they do nothing’: Here's why
Grey’s Anatomy Ellen Pompeo 'thanked' her fans as she takes an exit from the show

Grey’s Anatomy Ellen Pompeo 'thanked' her fans as she takes an exit from the show
Pregnant Blake Lively honours husband Ryan Reynolds in a moving speech at Cinematheque Awards

Pregnant Blake Lively honours husband Ryan Reynolds in a moving speech at Cinematheque Awards
John Stamos supports Lori Loughlin in college admissions scandal: 'She went to f***ing jail'

John Stamos supports Lori Loughlin in college admissions scandal: 'She went to f***ing jail'
Bradley Cooper signs with Steven Spielberg to play classic hero Frank Bullitt in the original movie

Bradley Cooper signs with Steven Spielberg to play classic hero Frank Bullitt in the original movie
Martha Stewart gushes over Brad Pitt in her latest interview:’ He Is So Cute'

Martha Stewart gushes over Brad Pitt in her latest interview:’ He Is So Cute'