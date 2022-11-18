 
Shahid Kapoor shows his ‘life’ through candid lens

Shahid Kapoor shares an adorable insight of his life on Instagram
Shahid Kapoor has won hearts through the character of ‘Adtiya’ in Jab We Met. His recent Instagram post shows that he’s a real life Aditya as he shares a candid picture of his wife and kids as they stay in their element at the beach.

Taking to his Instagram, Shahid shared a blurry picture of his daughter playing with toys as her mom, Mira Kapoor bends down to take a peek at what she is making. While his son, Zain is seen making his way back towards the waves. Shahid seems to be resting on the sand as he captures the picture.


Shahid recently spoke about fatherhood in an interview. He called it a ‘life-changing experience’. He said, ‘My point of view has changed due to the presence of my kids in my life. When you have kids in your life you can’t think only from your point of view… a similar thing has happened to me. My approach towards life has changed.’

He further said, ‘Misha and Zain have taught me the true importance of parents. And I now completely believe that the actual importance of parents is realised by people only when they become parents themselves. We should never take them for granted.’

On the work front, Shahid will be making his OTT debut in Farzi

