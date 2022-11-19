 
pakistan
Saturday Nov 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Minor girl killed after physical harassment in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Representational image.
  • A minor girl was raped and killed in Quaidabad, Karachi. 
  • Her family said police didn't file their complaint. 
  • The family found her body from a garbage dump. 

A young girl's tortured body was recovered two days after her kidnapping in Karachi's area of Quaidabad.

The seven-year-old girl's family said that after she went missing, police did not register their complaint. Instead of making efforts to trace and recover her, they kept delaying the registration of an FIR for two days, the family said.

The family found her body bearing torture marks at a garbage dump near an under-construction building in Landhi’s Muslimabad Colony.

The victim was a resident of Quaidabad. When she left her brother's house to play on Wednesday, she went missing.

The family took the body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where a preliminary post-mortem report suggested that the girl had been raped before she was strangled to death and marks of torture were also found on her body. The body was later handed over to the family for burial.

The victim was the third among six sisters. Her father is a fruit vendor. Following the discovery of her body, her family members and relatives staged a protest and demanded that the government take measures to protect girls so that the same did not happen to someone else's daughter.

According to her family, she went missing when she was outside her brother's house, which is located near her home. According to the father, she went outside the house without wearing slippers, which suggested that she was outside at the time when she was abducted.

“For two days, instead of registering an FIR, the police kept avoiding it,” the ill-fated father said. “When she was not found till Wednesday night, it was believed that she had been abducted.”

The father bemoaned the police attitude, stating that they just fulfilled formalities by asking his mobile phone number and missing daughter’s name and then asked him to leave the police station saying that if they found the girl, they would inform him.

He said that he again went to the police station on Thursday night and asked the police to register a kidnapping case but the relevant official for registering a case was unavailable. On Friday morning, he again went to the police station but the police continued to resort to delaying tactics.

The father maintained that his brother called him on Friday to inform him that his daughter’s body had been found. “I lost my princess, but the police did not try to recover her alive or dead as the family itself found her body.”

Following the incident, District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur and investigation SSP visited the area to investigate the case. A forensic team collected evidence from the crime scene. Police officials said geo-fencing was also being conducted in the area, police officials said, added that footage of CCTV cameras was also being obtained around the crime scene.

The police started investigations but interrogating neighbouring persons and some suspects. The investigators said the suspects would be detained in order to collect their DNA samples. The police also recorded the statements of the girl’s relatives. SSP Bahadur instructed the investigators to provide all possible help to the family members and not to be careless in the investigation. He assured the family that those who had kidnapped, raped and murdered the girl would be brought to justice soon.   

