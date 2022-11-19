 
Showbiz
Saturday Nov 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Farhan Akhtar is all hearts for daughter Akira's performance on stage: 'The world is your oyster’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Farhan Akhtar is all hearts for daughter Akiras performance on stage: The world is your oyster’
Farhan Akhtar is all hearts for daughter Akira's performance on stage: 'The world is your oyster’

Recently, Farhan Akhtar shared a video of her daughter Akira's stage performance, it feels like that Akira is a gifted singer.

Akira Akhtar is seen performing the hit song Don’t You Worry Bout A Thing by Tori Kelly along with her music band.

The actor of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara wrote: "You’ve come a long way @akiraakhtar .. keep going... the world is your oyster. @shannondonaldmusic big hug (you know why). Shout out to the incredible band on stage last."

For those unversed, Akira Akhtar is the younger daughter of Farhan Akhtar from his ex-wife, Adhuna Bhabani.

Earlier, Farhan was married to the famous hair stylist Adhuna Bhabani with who he has two daughters, Shakya Akhtar and Akira Akhtar. 

Farhan Akhtar will be making a comeback to direction with his upcoming film, Jee Le Zaraa. 

More From Showbiz:

Amitabh Bachchan reveals he survived on 'panipuri' in his early days

Amitabh Bachchan reveals he survived on 'panipuri' in his early days
Shahid Kapoor shows his ‘life’ through candid lens

Shahid Kapoor shows his ‘life’ through candid lens

Arjun Kapoor takes 'baby' Malaika Arora out on a date

Arjun Kapoor takes 'baby' Malaika Arora out on a date
Ayushmann Khurrana calls himself an 'SRK-ian'

Ayushmann Khurrana calls himself an 'SRK-ian'
Varun Dhawan tells Kriti Sanon she is not the first female actor to ask for more money

Varun Dhawan tells Kriti Sanon she is not the first female actor to ask for more money
Katrina Kaif asks paparazzi to keep their cameras down

Katrina Kaif asks paparazzi to keep their cameras down
Prateik Babbar feels 'nonsense' films have worked at the box office after lockdown

Prateik Babbar feels 'nonsense' films have worked at the box office after lockdown
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' stays steady at the box office on Day 7

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' stays steady at the box office on Day 7
Suneil Shetty thinks Kartik Aaryan is a good choice for Hera Pheri 3

Suneil Shetty thinks Kartik Aaryan is a good choice for Hera Pheri 3
Hasan Raheem lights up the Times Square

Hasan Raheem lights up the Times Square

Ayushmann Khurrana shares how he deals with vertigo while at work

Ayushmann Khurrana shares how he deals with vertigo while at work
Pankaj Tripathi all set to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in biopic

Pankaj Tripathi all set to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in biopic