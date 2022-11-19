Oprah Winfrey had eyes on Diana before Prince Harry tell-all interview

 
Oprah Winfrey tried many fail attempts to interview Princess Diana until she was able to reel in her son, Prince Harry. 

According to media consultant Jonathon Gabay, the American TV presenter wanted a tell-all interview with the Princess of Wales but Diana went on to pick BBC's Martin Bashir to tell her explosive truth.

“Oprah missed an opportunity with Di that she clearly wants to get right with Meghan and Harry,” he noted.

Meanwhile, author Robert Lacey wrote in his book: "Diana never did tell the truth. Diana felt very uncomfortable with Oprah. She thought that Oprah was only after sensationalism - like when she interviewed Fergie about her book, and all she wanted to talk about was Diana."

In 2021, Oprah was able to score an interview with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle where the couple discussed their grievances with the royal family.

