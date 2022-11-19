 
Chris Hemsworth dishes on his comeback as Thor but not ‘for long’: Here’s why

Chris Hemsworth has recently talked about his returning as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), saying he’s open to it but Marvel would have to wrap up the “story”.

“I'm completely open to it, if there is something unique and fresh and unexpected to do with the character and the world,” said Hemsworth in a latest interview with Vanity Fair.

The Extraction actor continued, “I've always loved the experience. I've been very thankful I've been able to do something different each time.”

The outlet questioned if there are more Thor stories to tell, to this, the 39-year-old shared, “I don't know. I think there'd be more to say if the people want to hear me say it.”

However, Hemsworth asserted that if he did reprise Thor’s character, this would be his “finale”.

“I feel like we'd probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean?” noted the 12 Strong actor.

Hemsworth explained, “I feel like it probably warrants that. I feel like it'd probably be the finale, but that's not based on anything anyone's told me or any sort of plans.”

“You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don't know – am I at that stage? Who knows?” he concluded.

For the unversed, the Australian actor is reportedly the only Marvel star to have “four standalone movies” including Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

