Saturday Nov 19 2022
Top Gun star Glen Powell says Tom Cruise almost 'killed' him

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Tom Cruise, who performs his stunts himself, scared his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell when the pair went skydiving a few years ago. 

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Powell detailed exactly what happened, saying that Tom Cruise almost killed him.

"We were gonna go do some reshoots in London. I say, ‘I wanna go skydiving while I’m out here,’ and he says, 'The skydiving here is great," The actor said.

Powell continued: "[Cruise] sends a helicopter for me but it got so windy that the skydiving team – I was with the UK skydiving team – said it’s so dangerous we should not go skydiving. I said, ‘Alright, I’m no hero.

"So we scrapped it and went back, and then Tom hit me up a couple of weeks later and was like, ‘Hey man, what are you scared?’ You never took me up on skydiving."

"So, with the girl that I was seeing at that time, it was our second date, we went skydiving and when I got there, I found out that Tom’s only request was that Glen cannot go skydiving with another person," he said

"He has to go solo the first time. So I literally have to jump out of this plane by myself, but the worst part is that I couldn’t find my tab when I was falling.

"My first thought was like, ‘Oh Tom just killed me, he’s gonna feel so bad.’ I’m looking for the tab and I went, ‘You’re not Tom Cruise, you’ll never be Tom Cruise, why did you do this?’

"And then I finally pulled it, I was way below altitude, came in hot, made it."

Tom Cruise is globally loved and praised for his amazing acting skills. The 60-year-old has won three Golden Globe Awards, three MTV Movie Awards, and a couple of People's Choice Awards, just to name a few - but surprisingly, the Oscar award has always eluded him.

