Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' stays steady at the box office on Day 8

Amitabh Bachchan's recently released film Uunchai kept its pace at the box office on the eighth day of its theatrical release as the film collected INR 1.25 crore at the box office on its seventh day in theatres, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, the film collected INR 1.25 crore on its eighth day in theatres. This was after the film collected INR 1.5 crore on the seventh day after a high-earning opening weekend.

This takes the total collection of the film to INR 18.27 crore in seven days.

Sooraj Barjatiya's directorial Uunchai was released in theatres on November 11 and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa in the lead roles.

The film follows the story of three aged friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp in order to fulfil their fourth friend's last wish. The film is produced by Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media and Mahaveer Jain Films.