 
Showbiz
Saturday Nov 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' stays steady at the box office on Day 8

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Amitabh Bachchans Uunchai stays steady at the box office on Day 8
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' stays steady at the box office on Day 8

Amitabh Bachchan's recently released film Uunchai kept its pace at the box office on the eighth day of its theatrical release as the film collected INR 1.25 crore at the box office on its seventh day in theatres, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, the film collected INR 1.25 crore on its eighth day in theatres. This was after the film collected INR 1.5 crore on the seventh day after a high-earning opening weekend.

This takes the total collection of the film to INR 18.27 crore in seven days.

Sooraj Barjatiya's directorial Uunchai was released in theatres on November 11 and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa in the lead roles. 

The film follows the story of three aged friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp in order to fulfil their fourth friend's last wish. The film is produced by Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media and Mahaveer Jain Films.

More From Showbiz:

Jaya Bachchan shares her thoughts on educated women: Read

Jaya Bachchan shares her thoughts on educated women: Read
Farhan Akhtar is all hearts for daughter Akira's performance on stage: 'The world is your oyster’

Farhan Akhtar is all hearts for daughter Akira's performance on stage: 'The world is your oyster’
Amitabh Bachchan reveals he survived on 'panipuri' in his early days

Amitabh Bachchan reveals he survived on 'panipuri' in his early days
Shahid Kapoor shows his ‘life’ through candid lens

Shahid Kapoor shows his ‘life’ through candid lens

Arjun Kapoor takes 'baby' Malaika Arora out on a date

Arjun Kapoor takes 'baby' Malaika Arora out on a date
Ayushmann Khurrana calls himself an 'SRK-ian'

Ayushmann Khurrana calls himself an 'SRK-ian'
Varun Dhawan tells Kriti Sanon she is not the first female actor to ask for more money

Varun Dhawan tells Kriti Sanon she is not the first female actor to ask for more money
Katrina Kaif asks paparazzi to keep their cameras down

Katrina Kaif asks paparazzi to keep their cameras down
Prateik Babbar feels 'nonsense' films have worked at the box office after lockdown

Prateik Babbar feels 'nonsense' films have worked at the box office after lockdown
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' stays steady at the box office on Day 7

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' stays steady at the box office on Day 7
Suneil Shetty thinks Kartik Aaryan is a good choice for Hera Pheri 3

Suneil Shetty thinks Kartik Aaryan is a good choice for Hera Pheri 3
Hasan Raheem lights up the Times Square

Hasan Raheem lights up the Times Square