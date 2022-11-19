Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' starts well at the box office

Ajay Devgn's recently released film Drishyam 2 is off to a flying start at the box office as the film collected INR 15.38 crore at the box office on the first day of its theatrical release, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, the film minted INR 15.38 crore on its first day in theatres. This also marks the second biggest opening in Bollywood for Drishyam 2 in 2022. Ranbir Kapoor's film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva remains the film with the biggest opening in Bollywood in 2022.

Considering the current numbers and positive reviews coming from the film, Drishyam 2's business is expected to grow further in the coming days.

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the hit 2017 thriller Drishyam which was directed by Nishikant Kamat and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was a remake of a 2013 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal in the lead role.

Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is set to have its theatrical release on November 18, 2022. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.