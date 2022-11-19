 
Showbiz
Saturday Nov 19 2022
Aamir Khan shakes a leg on ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ at Ira Khan’s engagement

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan’s engagement party was a blast. Several celebrities from the Khan family were spotted and it was a bright evening full of life

Aamir, dressed in white eastern attire is seen grooving to his popular song ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ from Qayamat se Qayamat Tak with his cousin Mansoor Khan.


Ira is Aamir’s second child from his first wife Reena Dutta.

Ira was dressed in a gorgeous red strapless gown while her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare was dressed in a formal three piece with a bow-tie. Aamir’s first ex-wife Reena and second ex-wife Kiran Rao also attended the ceremony. Other than them, Aamir’s sister Nikhat Khan, nephew and actor Imran Khan. His wife Imara Malik Khan and mother Zeenat Hussain were also spotted.

On the work front, Aamir Khan has announced a year break. According to him, he needs to spend more time with his mother, friends and family. He was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, a adaptation of Hollywood film Forest Grump. The film did not do well at the box office. 

