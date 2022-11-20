 
pakistan
Sunday Nov 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Bilawal trying to scare President Alvi: Shireen Mazari

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Former human rights minister and senior PTI leader Shireen Mazari. — AFP/File
  • Shireen Mazari condemns Bilawal for frightening President Alvi.
  • Asks if his threat will be taken into account.
  • Bilawal had warned the President against creating a mess over the next army chief's appointment.

Senior PTI leader Shireen Mazari said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is making an attempt to intimidate the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi in the run-up to the appointment of the next army chief. 

Bilawal, addressing a press conference on Saturday, said that President Dr Arif Alvi has a last chance. The foreign minister was referring to the process for appointing the next army chief.

He warned him [the president] that if he tried to make a mess this time, he would face the consequences.

Shereen Mazari responded to Bilawal Bhutto's statement by raising the question of whether the threat to the supreme commander of the armed forces would be taken into account.

The PTI leader took a jibe at the PPP chief over his slip-of-the-tongue, "Kaanpein Taang Rahi Hein." She said that the foreign minister is threatening Dr Arif Alvi, who took two bullets fighting General Ayub's dictatorship and stood up to the Zardari mafia while serving as President of the PTI Sindh.

'Imran offered lifetime extension to Gen Bajwa'

Just days before the next army chief takes charge of his position, Bilawal Bhutto said that the President will have to bear the consequences if he tries to block the constitutional process.

Berating PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the foreign minister said that the party’s long march on Islamabad was aimed at making the appointment of the next army chief controversial.

Imran Khan's long march has no democratic objective, he said, adding that the former prime minister offered a lifetime extension offer to the incumbent army chief in order to avoid a no-confidence vote.

“Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa rejected the offer for the sake of Pakistan,” he added.

The foreign minister maintained that Imran Khan wanted to make the implementation of the constitution controversial.

He held the former prime minister responsible for the economic crisis in the country and said that Khan wanted to sabotage the deal between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The PPP chairman said that his party was against sit-ins since the beginning, adding that they adopted a democratic way to oust Imran Khan’s government

Responding to a question, Bilawal said that the army chief’s appointment is the prerogative of the prime minister. He advised the PTI chairman to let the process for appointing the new chief of army staff be completed and postpone his long march for a few days.

Imran Khan should not make the appointment of the army chief controversial, he suggested. 

