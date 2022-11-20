 
Johnny Depp who mocked King Charles ignores UK royals on social media

Johnny Depp was supported by majority of royal fans when he engaged in a legal battle with his former wife Amber Heard.

The actor amassed millions of new followers on Instagram after his court victory against the "Aquaman" actress.

Depp is following a number of celebrities on the Facebook-owned app but no member of the British royal family is among them.

Depp famously joked about King Charles while sharing details of his encounter with the then Prince of Wales.

In an old video of the Hollywood star he was seen talking about an encounter with Prince Charles, who is now become the King of England after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

The video, which is a clip from Depp's interview also featuring Benedict Cumberbatch, shows Depp revealing Prince Charles met him during the premier of 2004 movie "Finding Neverland".

"I was trying to get that Sir thing,' he said jokingly. "I sort of shook his hand," he said adding that he did not understand a word the Prince of Wales said while shaking his hand.

"I don't think he understood the word I said," the "Enemy of the State" actor said.

Depp said the meeting was not a meaningful one and during the encounter Duchess Camilla, who he refered to as "that one", seemed nice.

The audience and Benedict Cumberbatch were left in fits of laughter as Depp imitated Prince Charles during the interview.



