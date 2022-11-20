 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle mocked for failing to get GQ Award

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Meghan Markle mocked for failing to get GQ Award

It was reported earlier this year that Meghan Markle is in line to take home a prize at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London.

The Sun reported that The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was set to receive 'one of the top awards of the evening' at the event, which was to be held at the Tate Modern on November 16.

Several reports said Meghan would receive an honorary award in recognition of her charity work.

She was expected to attend the annual bash, which often attracts A-listers like the Beckhams, Ed Sheeran and Idris Elba. 

Meghan Markle is being mocked online after it didn't happen.

"Tons of media and fanfare about Meghan being honoured at the GQ Awards. Then ..Silence..How embarrassing," wrote a user while poking fun at the Duchess of Sussex.

One user said, "Remember the Academy Awards. “ They” were presenting."

Another said, "The Emmy they were going to win for the Oprah Whinefrey interview."

More From Entertainment:

Matthew Perry believed 'Friends' could fix drug addiction: 'It did not'

Matthew Perry believed 'Friends' could fix drug addiction: 'It did not'
Ryan Reynolds knows life with fourth baby is 'gonna be nuts'

Ryan Reynolds knows life with fourth baby is 'gonna be nuts'
Queen Consort Camilla's diamond a reminder of colonial era's past

Queen Consort Camilla's diamond a reminder of colonial era's past

King Charles unlikely to honour the promise Queen made to his brother

King Charles unlikely to honour the promise Queen made to his brother

Johnny Depp who mocked King Charles ignores UK royals on social media

Johnny Depp who mocked King Charles ignores UK royals on social media

Mexico's 'Black Panther' star fights racism at home

Mexico's 'Black Panther' star fights racism at home
Taylor Swift ticket snafu turns up regulatory heat on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift ticket snafu turns up regulatory heat on Ticketmaster
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could take big U-turn amid backlash?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could take big U-turn amid backlash?
Keke Palmer gets on board with 'Hawkeye' director Bert for action comedy film 'Moxie'

Keke Palmer gets on board with 'Hawkeye' director Bert for action comedy film 'Moxie'
BTS V goes completely nude on social media?: Check out his astonishing story

BTS V goes completely nude on social media?: Check out his astonishing story
Actor Yeo Jin Goo sets the record straight about his friendship with BTS Jungkook

Actor Yeo Jin Goo sets the record straight about his friendship with BTS Jungkook
Florence Welch cancels UK tour after breaking foot

Florence Welch cancels UK tour after breaking foot