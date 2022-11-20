Ye spotted at Donda Academy secret site kicks off rumours of school reopen

Kanye West was seen going out from the secret location of his Donda Academy, stirring rumours of school back on, after closing it for the remainder of the year, as per RadarOnline.

The Stronger rapper was accompanied by security guards while taking a stop at the private address on Tuesday.

Previously, the 45-year-old was reported to keep his Christian private school open despite his scandal.

The constant scandals of the rapper caused outrage in the Jewish community, leading Ye to announce that Donda Academy would temporarily close for the remainder of the year.

However, the principal of the school sent emails to the parents telling them the private campus was still open, according to a report in The Times.

Reports now are suggesting that Kanye West's secret location at Donda Academy is going forward in full gear.

A parent, who opted to remain anonymous, said Donda Academy was indeed operational and functioned like a "typical school."

"Everything you read, it's not what they say," he said. "I love it!" his daughter added.

Meanwhile, Ye reportedly was in the building for two hours after leaving with another car outside the building.

Per Insider confided the school was "bustling," adding one of their reporters spotted nearly 20 to 30 children and adults congregating inside the building, wearing their uniforms.

The sources noted the location is quiet and indistinct where the building is situated, giving privacy to its attendees.