 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Ranveer Singh receives 'Superstar of the Decade' award at Filmfare Middle East

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in film Cirkus
Ranveer Singh will be next seen in film 'Cirkus'

Superstar Ranveer Singh has received the award for the Superstar of the Decade at the Filmfare Middle East awards.

Taking it to his Instagram account, the actor penned down an emotional message that read: “Superstar of the Decade! Thank you Filmfare Middle East for deeming my cinematic journey to be a glorious one. Honoured to receive this award in the presence of my parents and my screen idols.”

At the awards ceremony, the Ram-Leela star got emotional while receiving the award. In his speech he said: “I promise I will continue to entertain till the end of my life. I am a miracle standing in front of you. “

While dedicating his award to the great director Aditya Chopra, he remarked: “He took a chance on me when no one did and said I found my next Shah Rukh.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial film Cirkus which is set to release by Christmas. The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and Johnny Lever in vital roles, reports IndiaToday. 

More From Showbiz:

Indian actress Tabassum passes away at 78 due to cardiac arrest

Indian actress Tabassum passes away at 78 due to cardiac arrest
WATCH: Fahad Mustafa's heartwarming encounter with Ranveer Singh at Filmfare Awards

WATCH: Fahad Mustafa's heartwarming encounter with Ranveer Singh at Filmfare Awards
Viral: Sajal Aly warmly hugs Sridevi daughter Janhvi Kapoor at Award ceremony

Viral: Sajal Aly warmly hugs Sridevi daughter Janhvi Kapoor at Award ceremony
Kriti Sanon defends 'Adipurush' and director Om Raut amid backlash

Kriti Sanon defends 'Adipurush' and director Om Raut amid backlash
Suniel Shetty calls defamation complaints on his film 'File No. 323' 'funny'

Suniel Shetty calls defamation complaints on his film 'File No. 323' 'funny'
Jaya Bachchan says wage gap issues in Bollywood are because of 'insecurity of a man'

Jaya Bachchan says wage gap issues in Bollywood are because of 'insecurity of a man'
Nooreh Shehroze Sabzwari’s adorable interaction with sister steals the show

Nooreh Shehroze Sabzwari’s adorable interaction with sister steals the show

Jaya Bachchan wants to know why Indian women prefer western attire

Jaya Bachchan wants to know why Indian women prefer western attire

Shehnaaz Gill calls out bodyguards for pushing fans

Shehnaaz Gill calls out bodyguards for pushing fans
Aamir Khan shakes a leg on ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ at Ira Khan’s engagement

Aamir Khan shakes a leg on ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ at Ira Khan’s engagement

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he was rejected with Neha Kakkar on Indian Idol

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he was rejected with Neha Kakkar on Indian Idol
Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' starts well at the box office

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' starts well at the box office