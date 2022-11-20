Ranveer Singh receives 'Superstar of the Decade' award at Filmfare Middle East

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in film 'Cirkus'

Superstar Ranveer Singh has received the award for the Superstar of the Decade at the Filmfare Middle East awards.

Taking it to his Instagram account, the actor penned down an emotional message that read: “Superstar of the Decade! Thank you Filmfare Middle East for deeming my cinematic journey to be a glorious one. Honoured to receive this award in the presence of my parents and my screen idols.”

At the awards ceremony, the Ram-Leela star got emotional while receiving the award. In his speech he said: “I promise I will continue to entertain till the end of my life. I am a miracle standing in front of you. “



While dedicating his award to the great director Aditya Chopra, he remarked: “He took a chance on me when no one did and said I found my next Shah Rukh.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial film Cirkus which is set to release by Christmas. The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and Johnny Lever in vital roles, reports IndiaToday.