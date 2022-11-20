 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 20 2022
‘Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o drops glimpse of intense underwater training

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Lupita Nyong'o has shared a glimpse of her intense underwater trainings for her latest released film, Black Panther Wakanda Forever.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Lupita, 39, shared how she improved her swimming skills performing Navy SEAL-like training sessions for the sequel.

In a 54-second clip, the Us actress gave fans a glimpse of the excruciating training she underwent to perfect her role as the "war dog" spy Nakia.

Lupita captioned the video, "Swimming down to Talokan was not as easy as it looked! Safely supervised by @XPTLife and #MarkRobertsFitness."

The behind-the-scenes clip shows Nyong'o submerging underwater while holding what appears to be a 10- to 15-pound dumbbell.

In another sequence, the actress was seen using two dumbbells - one on each hand - to bear crawl across the pool. "I feel like a crawfish," she quipped in the video.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars Lupita, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Florence Kasumba, Martin Freeman, Michaela Coel, and more.

