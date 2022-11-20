Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan reveal each other’s annoying and most liked habits

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon play 'Ask Each Other Anything'

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan were first seen together in Dilwale. As the on-screen couple makes it way towards the release of their second film Bhediya together, they have come a long way in terms of friendship as well.

Kriti and Varun played a game called ‘Ask Each Other Anything’ at a promotional show where Kriti revealed that she finds Varun’s phone conversations the most annoying part of his personality. She said Varun doesn’t say greetings at the beginning or end of the conversation.

She said, "Something that annoys me a little bit, when you talk on the phone there is no hi, hello, nothing. 'Haan!' - It's firstly that. Secondly, always when you keep the phone down there's a subtle distraction."

She further said, "Either someone has called you or you have to do something else. You don't say bye, only 'Okay I'll just call you back haan.' And the call never comes! It's a very detached conversation at the beginning and the end. Like, sometimes, you won't say bye and you'll just vanish."

Varun did not stay behind, but, instead of an annoying habit, he revealed what he likes the most about Kriti. He said Kriti has a very ‘clean’ heart when it comes to people.

He said, "There's no manipulation in you. There are no double face nature type things you do with anyone for that matter, whether you like the person or dislike the person."

Bhediya will be out in theatres on November 25th, 2022.