 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai home nameplate gets a 'diamond' makeover

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 20, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan's old nameplate had 'Mannat' written on it with gold
Shah Rukh Khan's old nameplate had 'Mannat' written on it with gold

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat nameplate pictures are going viral on the social media as it gets a new fancy look.

Some of SRK’s fan pages have been posting pictures of the new name plate of his lavish Mannat house. The new name plate has been made out of diamond with Mannat written over it.

Previously, it was a brown nameplate with Mannat engraved on it with gold.

Take a look at the new nameplate:


On the work front, SRK is currently in Jeddha shooting for his upcoming film Dunki written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani which is slated to release on December 22, 2023.

Moreover, he will be next seen in Pathaan opposite John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The film is going to release next year on January 25.

According to PinkVilla, he further has Atlee’s Jawaan in the pipeline alongside Nayanthara which is set to release on June 2nd, 2023. After almost five years, Shah Rukh Khan is coming back to the big screen with three outstanding projects. 

