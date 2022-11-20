‘I felt guilty’: Kabir Bedi gets vulnerable about his son Siddhant Bedi’s suicide

Kabir Bedi opens up about son's suicide and failures

Kabir Bedi’s son, Siddhant Bedi’s suicide is one of the most ‘tragic’ events of veteran actor’s life. The actor in his recent interview got vulnerable about the loss he suffered from and how it left him ‘emotionally devastated.’

In his latest interview, he talked about his memoir called Stories I Must Tell and shed a light on phases of his life. He included his failure as well his successes.

"Whatever I have written in the book is from my heart. I have written about my tragedies in detail as well. Nobody objected to it because whatever I have written is the truth and they know that. There is nothing to hide there," he said.

He also revealed that he suffered heavy money losses when his son was diagnosed with schizophrenia. "I tried to prevent my son from committing suicide but I couldn't and I felt guilty," he said.

After his son’s death, he was emotionally drained, and his journey of getting back on his feet is very inspiring. Talking about it, he said, "I would go to auditions and did not know what to do. I lost a lot of work due to that. I was emotionally devastated and from there how I built myself again is all a part of my journey."

