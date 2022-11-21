 
Monday Nov 21 2022
Prince Harry slammed as ‘spoiled brats’ wanting laurels on mantlepiece

Monday Nov 21, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan have just been called out for their ‘lackings’ in philanthropic work and even been branded ‘spoiled brats’.

An accusation against the couple has been issued by commentator and Sky News host Paul Murray.

He began his tirade by accusing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of being ‘lauded’ for doing ‘absolutely nothing’.

He even went as far as to make a point about the ‘good fight’ the Sussexes have been championing and was quoted saying, “They are going to get an award for fighting against structural racism. They have not changed a single thing about the royal family.”

“These two spoiled brats get another thing for their mantelpiece to say how good they are for doing nothing and making millions doing it.”

This comes amid similar accusations by Pulitzer Prize-nominated author Professor David Nasaw.

He claimed, “I find it somewhere between sublimely ridiculous and blatantly ludicrous. It's absurd.”

“If you look at the people who have been awarded the Robert Kennedy prize in the past – Bill and Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Bishop Desmond Tutu – and then you have to ask what are Harry and Meghan doing here?”

After all “What in God's name have they done to merit this? What percentage of Harry and Meghan's wealth is going to worthy causes?”

