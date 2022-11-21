Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries to get them ‘fully slaughtered’

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has reportedly been warned about a potential slaughter fest that might arise because of their upcoming docuseries.



Royal commentator Calvin Robinson made these shocking warnings while speaking to GB News.

While speaking to the outlet, he admitted, “Also, I find it interesting that they're trying to keep pushing back that Netflix stuff because they know they're going to get slated for it,” maybe even “Absolutely slaughtered.”

“It's going to bring the Queen into disrepute, the Royal Family into disrepute. They're not going to be liked very well.”

Even Lizzie Cundy chimed in into an agreement and pointed out the potentially “massive backlash” they’ll receive.

This comes even though Ms Akua believes “to be fair, we haven't seen this thing yet.”