Harry Styles goes shopping for new car after 'SPLIT' with Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles is back to his bachelor life just a few days after his shocking split from Olivia Wilde.

The former One Direction band member-who is said to be worth £116million - was seen checking out a 211mph, £260,000 ($308,000) Ferrari 812 Superfast at a Ferrari dealership in Beverly Hills.



The As It Was hitmaker flashed his million-dollar smile while dressed in a black shirt and matching trousers.

He sported white trainers and swept his long hair back behind a clip, while hiding his face behind a pair of black sunglasses.

The Music For A Sushi Restaurant songster appeared to make a deal to buy a new vehicle, as he was seen shaking hands with a staff member.

It follows reports that Harry and Olivia, 38, have 'no bad blood between them' as a source insisted that they mutually ended the relationship.





'Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa,' an insider told Page Six. 'It’s impossible to have a relationship when he’s in every continent next year and Olivia has her job and her kids.'

The source noted that 'this is the right thing for both of them' despite the pop star, 28, and 38-year-old actress' 'special bond.'

On Friday, People Magazine reported the couple were 'taking a break' from their romance due to having 'different priorities that are keeping them apart'.

A source said: 'He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA. It's a very amicable decision. They're still very close friends.



