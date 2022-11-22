Kendall Jenner wanted ‘serious’ commitment from Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner finally parted ways with Devin Booker after realizing that he cannot offer her “something serious” at this point in their relationship.

The supermodel found it better to end her romance with the professional basketball player, whose priority is his career.

“Kendall and Devin have experienced their ups and downs throughout their relationship so nobody was surprised when they heard that they had broken up again,” the insider told Hollywood Life.

“Kendall has no issue maintaining a friendship with Devin, but she doesn’t see any possibility of reconciliation,” the source added.

“She feels like that ship has sailed and is looking forward to enjoying the single life for a while now,” the insider shared.

The insider went on to reveal the real reason why the lovebirds broke up, revealing, “Some of the same issues that arose last time they split were still present in their current relationship.”

“Factors such as Devin wanting to put his career before relationship priorities while Kendall is looking for something more serious than what Devin can offer at this point.”

“Kendall is handling the break up fairly well and having her girlfriends and family around her has helped quite a bit,” the source said.