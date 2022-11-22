 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 22 2022
'Drishyam 2' director Abhishek Pathak credits Ajay Devgan for film's success

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

'Drishyam 2' director Abhishek Pathak credits Ajay Devgan for film's success

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgan's film Drishyam 2 collected 65 crore INR in its first three days of release. The film is a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name.

The director of the film Abhishek Pathak talked about the journey of his feature debut film and the impact of Drishyam 2 on the Hindi speaking audience.

Abhishek gave the credit for the success of Drishyam 2 to Ajay Devgan and said that people relate film more with Ajay Devgan than Mohanlal, Hindustan Times reported.

He said, "The Malayalam film was made but before it came out on OTT, we had bought the rights to it. We saw the film and loved it. By November 2020, we got the rights and then we started developing it.”

“Mohanlal sir is a great actor, a very established actor but the Hindi audiences relate Drishyam somewhere more with Vijay Salgaonkar and Ajay Devgn. And even though the Malayalam sequel was out, many people didn’t watch it as they wanted to see the Hindi version first. That is because they relate so much with Ajay sir.” Abhishek added.

