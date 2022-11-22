Trevor Noah dodges question about rumoured romance with Dua Lipa

Trevor Noah played coy when he was asked about his rumoured romance with singer Dua Lipa.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Daily Show host sat down to talk about his future endeavours after announcing his leave from the Comedy Central’s talk show.

On the topic of his love life being a source of interest in the tabloids, the outlet noted that Noah, 38, was perpetually frustrated.

The comedian recalled that he once met up with a married couple, both friends of his, and hugged the wife, only to have a photo of the embrace run in the tabloids with questions about the “new woman” in his life.

“And then the family calls the husband, like, ‘Oh my God, Trevor’s having an affair with your wife,’” he recounted the incident, “and my friend’s like, ‘I’m in the picture, too,’ and they’re like, ‘Well, that’s not what the tabloids say.’ And it’s just amazing to me how powerful these things are.”

When asked what he makes of the “latest headlines”, which links him to Dua Lipa, he simply leaned back in his chair and laughed.

Noah and Lipa were spotted on a date night at Miss Lily’s in New York City’s East Village in September, 2022, per Page Six report. Both Noah and Lipa have kept quiet on their new romance.

An insider to the outlet at the time said that the Don’t Start Now crooner was “smitten” with the soon-to-be former The Daily Show host, who was a total “gentleman” all night.

The source had reportedly emphasised that while the outing was “definitely a date,” the two were still in the “very early” stages of a possible relationship. Although they went home “separately,” they shared a “corner lip kiss” at the end of the night.