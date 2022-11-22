Cops arrived at Katie Price’s home over 'domestic incident' after shocking split

 
Cops reportedly arrived at Katie Price and Carl Woods' house over a 'domestic incident' on Monday night – after their split.

It has been reported that the pair had a noisy argument at the property at around 9 pm and cops then arrived at the scene, according to The Sun.

A source said former glamour model Katie, 44, 'feared for the safety of her and her children, - but no arrests were made.

The insider told the publication: 'Carl was furious after discovering texts from another man on Katie's phone. He's demanded Katie return her engagement ring but she's having none of it and hasn't even apologised.

'Things have been rocky between them for a long time, and Katie's family don't want him in her life. He's been increasingly jealous ever since it was revealed she had been texting ex-boyfriend Kris Boyson from daughter Princess's phone in March.'

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: 'We responded to a report of a domestic incident. Officers attended to conduct a welfare check. Enquiries are ongoing and there is no further information at this stage.'

It comes after on Tuesday Carl revealed he split from fiancée Katie after claiming he found out she had allegedly slept with someone else - and admitted to it.   

Katie and Carl began dating in June 2020 after meeting through TV work and mutual friends.

