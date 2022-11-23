PM Office receives summary of COAS, CJCSC appointments, confirms Khawaja Asif

DG ISPR Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar addressing a press conference. — APP/File

Khawaja Asif confirms receiving the summary from the GHQ.



An hour prior, the ISPR said it had moved the summary.



Names of six senior-most generals included in summary.

ISLAMABAD: Following the Inter Services Public Relations statement, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that the Prime Minister Office has received the summary for the appointment of the top two positions in the military.



The defence minister's tweet comes almost an hour after the ISPR said Tuesday night that it had forwarded the summary to his ministry.



"GHQ has forwarded the summary for selection of CJCSC and COAS, containing names of six senior most lt gens to Ministry of Defence," tweeted director general of the military's media wing Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar.



Govt refutes reports claiming PMO receiving summary

The ISPR's statement came minutes after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif categorically rejected the rumours claiming that the Prime Minister's Office has received the much-anticipated summary for the appointment of the new chief of army staff.

Taking to Twitter, Khawaja Asif said that the PM’s Office has not yet received the summary. The PMO will receive the summary at the confirmed time.”



'Summary prepared for appointment of new COAS'

Earlier, sources had told The News that a summary has been prepared for the appointment of the new army chief and it will be received by the PM's Office any time.

Sources said that names of six senior-most generals have been included in the summary of the army chief candidates.

The summary includes the names of Lieutenant General Asim Munir, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas, Lieutenant General Nauman Mehmood, Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid and Lieutenant General Mohammad Amir as candidates for the army chief and chairman joint chiefs of staff committee posts, said the well-placed sources.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb clarified that the statement attributed to Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif regarding a summary for appointing a new army chief was false.

The PMO has yet to receive the summary, she said and urged the people not to speculate about it. The people will be informed as soon as the PM’s office receives the summary, she added.

Next army chief to be appointed in 48 hours: Khawaja Asif

The much-anticipated appointment of the next army chief will be made in 48 hours, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif assured earlier today.

Talking to Geo News, Khawaja Asif said that the defence ministry will receive a list of senior officers from the GHQ by tomorrow, adding that the ministry is likely to move a summary in this regard to the prime minister during the next 24 hours.

Khawaja Asif has said that nominating candidates for the post of army chief is the prerogative of the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Rejecting the rumors, the minister said that there is no civil-military tension over the matter. “COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa respects Nawaz Sharif,” he added.

When asked a question about relations between Imran Khan and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the minister said, “It is out of my jurisdiction. Imran Khan and General Qamar Javed Bajwa better know about it.”