COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa pays farewell visit to Quetta Garrison

Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa speaks during visit to the Quetta Garrison. — Screengrab/ISPR

Gen Bajwa received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor.

Appreciates efforts and contributions of corps.

Army chief presents Sitara-e-Quaid-i-Azam to Director UPAP.

RAWALPINDI: Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday visited the Quetta Garrison as part of his farewell visits, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

Upon his arrival, the COAS was received by the Corps Commander Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor. He laid floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument and interacted with officers and troops, the military's media shared.

The army chief appreciated efforts and contributions of the corps and its formations towards peace and stability in the province, their assistance to provincial government during recent flooding and socio-economic development.

Later, General Bajwa also inaugurated Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute of Cardiology Quetta (ICQ), which is the first-ever cardiac facility of 120 beds established in collaboration with United Arab Emirates (UAE).

UAE's ambassador, Urban Poverty Alleviation Programme's (UPAP) director, governor Balochistan and chief secretary Balochistan were also present on the occasion, as per the ISPR.

"COAS said that this cardiac institute will serve the population of Balochistan at Quetta and two more such facilities are also planned for Balochistan under the same project," the statement read.

The army chief also presented Sitara-e-Quaid-i-Azam to Director UPAP Abdullah Khalifa Saeed Al-Ghafeli on behalf of Pakistan's President Dr Arif Alvi.

General Bajwa also visited the Command and Staff College and the School of Infantry and Tactics. During these visits, the army chief interacted with faculty and student officers.

General Nadeem Raza pays farewell visits

Meanwhile, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza also paid farewell visits to the Naval Headquarters and Air Headquarters in Islamabad today, the ISPR said.

During his visits, General Raza called on Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi CNS, Pak Navy and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, CAS, PAF.

"The CJCSC expressed his satisfaction on the combat readiness of Pak Navy and PAF and appreciated their resolve to safeguard the maritime and aerial frontiers of the country," the military's media wing wrote in its statement.



The naval and air chief thanked the outgoing CJCSC for playing a vital role in enhancing jointness amongst tri-services.

Earlier upon arrival at the Air and Naval Headquarters, smartly turned out contingents presented Guard of Honour to General Nadeem Raza.