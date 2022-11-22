 
entertainment
Jake Gyllenhaal elaborates on late Patrick Swayze’s classic Road House remake

Tuesday Nov 22, 2022

Jake Gyllenhaal has recently revealed he’s going to pay tribute to his late friend Patrick Swayze in the forthcoming movie Road House.

On Monday, Jake appeared on Good Morning America to promote his new animated movie Strange World where he spoke up about finishing filming on the remake of the late Patrick’s 1989 action movie.

“We just finished filming and there are big shoes to fill,” said the Demolition actor.

The Nightcrawler star continued, “Patrick was a friend when he was here. We made a movie when I was pretty young called Donnie Darko together.”

Jake mentioned that he 21 at the time when he was filming this 2001 sci-fi movie with late Patrick.

“He was always so loving and lovely to me, and I take that all to heart in playing the role and there are some things I take from him, but generally we made a whole new movie, and I’m really excited about it,” added Jake.

According to the synopsis of the new movie, Jake as James Dalton, a former UFC fighter, takes a job as a bouncer in the Florida Keys “but he soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise”.

Meanwhile, the remake of the Road House is scheduled to release in 2023.

