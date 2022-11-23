Prince Harry was 'hurt' Meghan Markle was not like 'vulnerable mother' Diana

Prince Harry felt neglected by the Royals over the rejection of Meghan Markle.

Author Tom Bower in his book 'Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors’ reveals that the Duke of Sussex was upset his family did not find similarities between Meghan Markle and Princess Diana.

He began in his book: "Since the Vanity Fair article had increased the Cambridges’ suspicion of Meghan, the actress discovered that her neighbour in Kensington Palace had even less time for her.

"By then, Harry had introduced Meghan to Diana’s two sisters, Jane and Sarah, and her best friend Julia Samuel. Harry assumed that Diana’s family and friends would see a similarity between Diana and his fiancée.

"Both, he said, shared the same problems. He was disappointed. No one agreed that his vulnerable mother had anything in common with his girlfriend. More discomforting for him, they thought Meghan would not fit in with the Royal Family."



The author continued: "Their unease was voiced by Charles Spencer, Diana’s brother. At William’s request, Spencer weighed in.

"Three times married, Spencer cautioned his nephew to reconsider his haste towards marriage. His advice provoked a bitter reaction. 'This was going to be really hard,’ Harry would later reflect on establishing Meghan’s place in the family.

"One of his recurring concerns was insufficient money if they married. Although Harry annually received about £1.5 million from Charles, Meghan had been advised to continue acting to supplement their income.

"By that point, Meghan knew from her agent Nick Collins that her acting prospects were limited. Omid Scobie, her official biographer, would accurately summarise her exit from Hollywood. 'She wanted a more meaningful career,’ he wrote. 'She could be doing so much more with her platform.’ Her frustration remained. She was tantalisingly close to sealing her future, but nothing was official."