Jennifer Lopez shocks fans as her social media accounts go dark

Jennifer Lopez has left her fans confused as the featured images on all her social media accounts have gone dark.

The Marry Me actor has even deleted all her posts from her Instagram account while her Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter remains intact.

As per a report by Deadline Magazine, sources believe that the Hollywood diva may announce a new project soon.

This comes after Lopez dropped an adorable video with her hubby Ben Affleck featuring them cuddling each other.

"Guys I did it," Pink's Try echoed in the background of the video. "I found the person that makes me the happiest I have ever been."

The video garnered more than 1 million views before it disappeared from the actor-singer’s social media wall.