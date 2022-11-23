 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez shocks fans as her social media accounts go dark

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Jennifer Lopez shocks fans as her social media accounts go dark
Jennifer Lopez shocks fans as her social media accounts go dark

Jennifer Lopez has left her fans confused as the featured images on all her social media accounts have gone dark.

The Marry Me actor has even deleted all her posts from her Instagram account while her Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter remains intact.

As per a report by Deadline Magazine, sources believe that the Hollywood diva may announce a new project soon.

This comes after Lopez dropped an adorable video with her hubby Ben Affleck featuring them cuddling each other.

"Guys I did it," Pink's Try echoed in the background of the video. "I found the person that makes me the happiest I have ever been."

The video garnered more than 1 million views before it disappeared from the actor-singer’s social media wall. 

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna to give insight into her personal and professional life via documentary

Rihanna to give insight into her personal and professional life via documentary

BTS' RM shares teaser film for upcoming solo album 'Indigo': Video

BTS' RM shares teaser film for upcoming solo album 'Indigo': Video
Amber Heard hits insurance company with lawsuit, asks them to pay Johnny Depp

Amber Heard hits insurance company with lawsuit, asks them to pay Johnny Depp
Meghan Markle says 'successful' women get 'sl** shamed' in their 50s

Meghan Markle says 'successful' women get 'sl** shamed' in their 50s
King Charles mistakenly lashed out at 'bloody' reporter amid microphone mishap

King Charles mistakenly lashed out at 'bloody' reporter amid microphone mishap
Prince Harry was 'hurt' Meghan Markle was not like 'vulnerable mother' Diana

Prince Harry was 'hurt' Meghan Markle was not like 'vulnerable mother' Diana
Kevin Hart talks 'opportunity to improve' in the world of 'cancel culture'

Kevin Hart talks 'opportunity to improve' in the world of 'cancel culture'