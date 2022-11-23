 
Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' trailer to come out in December

Shehzada is set to release in theatres on February 10, 2023
Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film Shehzada’s trailer is all set to release anytime soon.

The first look of the film came out on November 22 and now, the fans won’t have to wait any longer for the trailer.

According to the sources, the makers are gearing up to release the trailer of the film by December end. The film is slated to release in theatres on February 10, 2023.

Shehzada is a remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo featuring Allu Arjun in the lead role which was released back in 2020. Kartik Aaryan starrer is directed by Rohit Dhawan and also features actors Paresh Rawal, Kriti Sanon, Ronit Roy, Manisha Koirala and Sachin Khedekar.

Earlier, Kartik shared the teaser of his upcoming action-comedy film on his Instagram with a caption: “Jab baat FAMILY pe aaye toh discussion nahi karte… ACTION karte hain!! A birthday gift from your #Shehzada.”

As per IndiaToday, Rohit Dhawan’s directorial film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvin, S Radha Krishna, Aman Gill and Krishan Kumar.

