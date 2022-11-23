 
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

SC bans displaying politicians’ images on public offices, documents

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Justice Qazi Faez Isa. — SC website
Justice Qazi Faez Isa. — SC website
  • SC says self-promotion at taxpayers' expense unacceptable.
  • Justice Isa says such publicity offends moral values.
  • Pakistan is not anyone's domain, SC says.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday imposed a ban on the display of images of politicians and public office holders on government buildings, projects, and documents.

The court issued these orders in a five-page judgment authored by Justice Qazi Faez Isa in the Rawalpindi slums case. 

The verdict questioned why the photographs of then Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervez Elahi were printed on the certificates of properties located in a Rawalpindi slum.

The apex court held that personal advertisement could not be allowed at the expense of official resources, while this is also in contravention of one’s oath of office.

Affixing photographs for personal publicity on government property offends moral values, the court said in the order.

“Pakistan is not anyone’s domain where the people bow before the rulers,” the SC judge said adding, ”In order to uphold the country's democratic reputation, we have to be vigilant”.

The Supreme Court, in the verdict, ordered all chief secretaries and federal administration should ensure the implementation of the court decision.

