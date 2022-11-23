Wilko Johnson, Game Of Thrones star and musician, dies at 75

Guitarist Wilko Johnson - who played executioner Ser Ilyn Payne in Game of Thrones - has passed away, according to a message on his social media accounts posted on Wednesday.



Johnson, best known for his long and storied music career also appeared in seasons one and two of HBO’s Game of Thrones, in which he played a mute knight who serves the king.

The musician, who is also loved for his energetic on-stage persona and influence on the punk rock movement, breathed his last on Monday (November 21).



The statement read: "This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died."

It added: "Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson."

The talented artist was diagnosed with late-age pancreatic cancer in 2013 and was told he had less than a year to live. He decided against chemotherapy but a year later was declared cancer-free after a major operation to remove a huge tumor.