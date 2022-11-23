 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Wilko Johnson, Game Of Thrones star and musician, dies at 75

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Wilko Johnson, Game Of Thrones star and musician, dies at 75

Guitarist Wilko Johnson - who played executioner Ser Ilyn Payne in Game of Thrones - has passed away, according to a message on his social media accounts posted on Wednesday.

Johnson, best known for his long and storied music career also appeared in seasons one and two of HBO’s Game of Thrones, in which he played a mute knight who serves the king.

The musician, who is also loved for his energetic on-stage persona and influence on the punk rock movement, breathed his last on Monday (November 21). 

The statement read: "This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died."

It added: "Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson."

The talented artist was diagnosed with late-age pancreatic cancer in 2013 and was told he had less than a year to live. He decided against chemotherapy but a year later was declared cancer-free after a major operation to remove a huge tumor.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton ‘out-of-character’ signs prove she’s taking new role ‘seriously’

Kate Middleton ‘out-of-character’ signs prove she’s taking new role ‘seriously’
Queen grand-daughter Zara ‘won’t meet husband’ Mike Tindall on reality show

Queen grand-daughter Zara ‘won’t meet husband’ Mike Tindall on reality show

Congress to hold hearing on Ticketmaster problems after Taylor Swift debacle

Congress to hold hearing on Ticketmaster problems after Taylor Swift debacle
Kanye West showed explicit pics of Kim Kardashian to employees as ‘intimidation tactic’

Kanye West showed explicit pics of Kim Kardashian to employees as ‘intimidation tactic’
Malaysia king calls meeting of royals to break political deadlock

Malaysia king calls meeting of royals to break political deadlock
Liam Payne steps out in London with new girlfriend Kate Cassidy

Liam Payne steps out in London with new girlfriend Kate Cassidy
Adidas turned blind eye to Kanye West ill-treatment, ex-Yeezys alleges

Adidas turned blind eye to Kanye West ill-treatment, ex-Yeezys alleges
Mel C says she ‘wouldn’t be comfortable’ to perform in Qatar

Mel C says she ‘wouldn’t be comfortable’ to perform in Qatar
Helen Mirren admits she 'loves' ex Liam Neeson 'deeply to this day'

Helen Mirren admits she 'loves' ex Liam Neeson 'deeply to this day'
Kim Kardashian comes under fire for standing by Balenciaga amid new scandal

Kim Kardashian comes under fire for standing by Balenciaga amid new scandal
Victoria Beckham ‘stressed’ David’s World Cup controversy will affect family business

Victoria Beckham ‘stressed’ David’s World Cup controversy will affect family business

Director Daniel Kwan recalls Jim Carrey's horror movie pitch inspired from 'Dumb and Dumber'

Director Daniel Kwan recalls Jim Carrey's horror movie pitch inspired from 'Dumb and Dumber'