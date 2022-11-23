 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
'Lust Stories 2' to release around Valentine's Day 2023: reports

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Original Lust Stories starred Neha Dhupia, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal and many more
Earlier, news came out that Netflix original Lust Stories has been renewed for another sequel, now the sources have revealed the expected release date of the second part.

As per the reports, the makers of Lust Stories aim to release the sequel in 2023 around Valentine’s Day. “Lust Stories 2 is likely to release on a Friday that is closer to Valentine’s Day, and an official announcement about it will be made soon.”

The sources further revealed that “Kajol, Angad Bedi, Mrunal Thakur and others have been requested to plan their schedules accordingly.”

The show, which is currently in the post-production stage, is directed by R Bali, Sujoy Ghosh, Konkona Sen Sharma and Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

The original Lust Stories was directed by Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee. The show received a great response from the audience therefore the makers decided to come up with a sequel.

The show basically narrates diverse stories about human relationships.

Lust Stories is compilation to 2013 Bombay Talkies. Later on, Ghost Stories 2020 also became part of the anthology series, reports PinkVilla. 

