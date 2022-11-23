Meghan Markle ‘hated’ how she couldn’t dish on royal drama

File Footage

Meghan Markle was reportedly angry with the way she was forced to remind silent over the royal drama happening behind the scenes.



An inside source from Us Weekly made these shocking admissions.

The insider began everything by addressing Meghan Markle’s feelings about being oppressed prior to leaving the Firm and assured definitely would have been, “frustrating and stressful to have no voice.”

“She’s always relied on her own voice to stand up for others, and for herself,” the source added.

“So not being able to say anything is a debilitating feeling. She’s always been so independent, her entire life, and that’s all been taken away from her.”

Prior to this, “She’s always been able to clap back on social media and now she can’t.”

This comes prior to an admission delivered to royal correspondent Katie Nicholl where she was told about Meghan Markle’s worries with the press.

There, she warned, “[Meghan] feels to a degree the British press is out to get her and while she’s aware of the news and what’s going on, she tries her best not to read all the stories about her.”