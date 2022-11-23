Tony Navaid Rashid dies due to cardiac arrest

Tony Navaid Rashid was a TV host, actor and a singer

TV presenter, singer and actor Tony Navaid Rahid has passed away today due to a cardiac arrest.

The news of his demise came out as a shock to the his friends, family and the entire Lollywood industry.



Tony was a part of the entertainment industry for many years. He was known to be the encyclopedia of the Lollywood industry as he had almost all the know how about the Pakistani cinema.

He was friends with renowned TV host Nadia Khan and Actor Mishi Khan.

Mishi, after hearing the sad news, took it to her Instagram account to offer her condolences for the departed soul.

Actress Maria Wasti also wrote a few words for Rashid after hearing the news of his death. She wrote: "#RIP Tony. Can’t imagine u left us so soon! U were larger than life and there was not a boring moment around u. U will be missed dearly.”



