 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Fitoor make it to LSA Nominations

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 23, 2022

Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Fitoor nominated for Best TV Play at LSA
Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Fitoor nominated for Best TV Play at LSA 

Lux Style Awards nominations came out earlier today. Khuda Aur Mohabbat and Fitoor, two of the most loved plays by Geo Entertainment make it to the nominations of Best TV Play, Viewers Choice. 

Khuda Aur Mohabbat, starring Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz in lead roles was a spiritual romantic drama written by Hashim Nadeem. It was final part of trilogy, first aired in 2011. The drama was widely loved by the audience due to element of intense romance and immaculate performances of actors. It also had a touch of rural feudal areas of Pakistan which made it stand out. Moreover, title song by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan also gained a lot of popularity.

On the other hand, Fitoor starring Faysal Qureshi, Wahaj Ali, Hiba Bukhari and Sadia Hassan Hayat also made it to the nominations. Fitoor is a story of people connected to each other through some events in their past, who come across each other in present. The story involves just the right amount of romance so even though it received mixed reviews, it bagged a million views on each episode on YouTube.

More From Showbiz:

Janhvi Kapoor believes being launched by Karan Johar made her an ‘easy target to hate’

Janhvi Kapoor believes being launched by Karan Johar made her an ‘easy target to hate’
Feroze Khan receives a nomination for Best Actor Viewers Choice at LSA

Feroze Khan receives a nomination for Best Actor Viewers Choice at LSA

Tony Navaid Rashid dies due to cardiac arrest

Tony Navaid Rashid dies due to cardiac arrest

Nawazuddin Siddiqui rejected 'Sacred Games' initially: Here's why

Nawazuddin Siddiqui rejected 'Sacred Games' initially: Here's why
'Lust Stories 2' to release around Valentine's Day 2023: reports

'Lust Stories 2' to release around Valentine's Day 2023: reports
Alia Bhatt opens up about her obsession with ‘body and weight’: ‘took a toll on me’

Alia Bhatt opens up about her obsession with ‘body and weight’: ‘took a toll on me’
CBI establishes Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput deaths have ‘no connection’

CBI establishes Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput deaths have ‘no connection’

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' trailer to come out in December

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' trailer to come out in December
Arjun Kapoor to star opposite Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh in his next film

Arjun Kapoor to star opposite Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh in his next film
Pankaj Tripathi says he prefers Hindi films over South Indian: Here's why

Pankaj Tripathi says he prefers Hindi films over South Indian: Here's why

Akshay Kumar to out from two more films after 'Hera Pheri 3': Report

Akshay Kumar to out from two more films after 'Hera Pheri 3': Report

'The boys are here': Viral group Quick Style ready to tour Pakistan

'The boys are here': Viral group Quick Style ready to tour Pakistan