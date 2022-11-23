Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Fitoor make it to LSA Nominations

Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Fitoor nominated for Best TV Play at LSA

Lux Style Awards nominations came out earlier today. Khuda Aur Mohabbat and Fitoor, two of the most loved plays by Geo Entertainment make it to the nominations of Best TV Play, Viewers Choice.

Khuda Aur Mohabbat, starring Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz in lead roles was a spiritual romantic drama written by Hashim Nadeem. It was final part of trilogy, first aired in 2011. The drama was widely loved by the audience due to element of intense romance and immaculate performances of actors. It also had a touch of rural feudal areas of Pakistan which made it stand out. Moreover, title song by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan also gained a lot of popularity.

On the other hand, Fitoor starring Faysal Qureshi, Wahaj Ali, Hiba Bukhari and Sadia Hassan Hayat also made it to the nominations. Fitoor is a story of people connected to each other through some events in their past, who come across each other in present. The story involves just the right amount of romance so even though it received mixed reviews, it bagged a million views on each episode on YouTube.