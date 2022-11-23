 
Feroze Khan receives a nomination for Best Actor Viewers Choice at LSA

Feroze Khan receives a nomination for Best Actor, Male, Viewers Choice in Lux Style Awards for Khuda Aur Mohabbat Season 3. 

Khuda Aur Mohabbat is the third leg of the original series started back in 2011 starring Sadia Khan and Imran Abbas Naqvi in lead roles. The second part of the trilogy had Imran Abbas and Kubra Khan as leads and it was a continuation of the story narrated in season 1. However, Season 3, starring Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz had a new perspective and the story was completely different from last 2 seasons.

Khuda Aur Mohabbat is a romance involving spiritual connections between characters. It has portrayed how love of a human heart can lead people to the love of God. The drama was popular widely among the masses and the soundtrack sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was a huge hit as well.

On the work front, shortly after domestic violence allegations, Feroze released a rap song on his YouTube channel. 

