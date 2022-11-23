Janhvi Kapoor believes being launched by Karan Johar made her an ‘easy target to hate’

Jahnvi Kapoor addresses the hate she has received for being launched by Dharma Productions

Jahnvi Kapoor’s first film Dhadak was a hindi adaptation of Marathi film Sairat. It was helmed by Dharma Productions and she has appeared in a few films produced by Karan Johar. Ever since then, she has been subjected to criticism for being a starkid and having the access to the privilege of being launched by one of the biggest names in B-Town without any prior acting experience.

She recently addressed the hate she has received over the years of her career in an interview with Bollywod Life, and said, “I think it comes with the fact that Dharma is such an iconic production house. I have realised whatever people say, the kind of curiosity and reach that Dharma has and the kind of interest it piques in audiences, may be unparalleled. Yeah, it has added a certain amount of pressure and also made me a target that is easy to hate.”

Clearing that she does not regret choosing Dharma Productions, she said, “If you know Karan and what that production house stands for, more than anything it’s creative decisions and a man’s creative vision that he sticks by. And I have so much respect. More than anything, it’s given me confidence and love and guidance from a maker like Karan.”

On the workfront, Jahnvi was last seen in Mili, a survival thriller. She has Bawaal and Mr & Mrs Mahi on her plate in upcoming future.