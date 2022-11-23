 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 23 2022
Taapsee Pannu shares first look of Blurr on her Instagram handle

Taapsee Pannu shares the first look of her psychological thriller Blurr


The first look of the film visualizes the horror in Taapsee’s eyes as she sees a version of herself in front of her. She is also seen losing her eyesight. Sharing the post, Taapsee wrote, "There’s always more than what meets the eye! #BlurrOnZEE5 premieres 9th December."

Taapsee plays Gayatri in the film who’s slowly losing the hold of her eyesight as she tries to investigate the murder of her twin sister. The film is helmed by Ajay Bahl and features Gulshan Devaiah as well.

Talking about the film, Taapsee said, "Thrillers form an important part of my filmography and Blurr was one such script that kept me on the edge with its screenplay and the situations the protagonist was thrown into throughout the film. That’s why it was an immediate yes when Vishal reached out to me for this project."

She further added, "Having shot almost half the film blindfolded I am taking back home a lot of memories and real bruises which truly made me value the clear vision even more. After section 375 I was really looking forward to working with Ajay sir. I hope the OTT audience is ready for some thrills and chills with this one.”

Moreover, Taapsee will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

